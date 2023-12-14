IPL 2024 Auction: Players Likely To Go Unsold From Each Country

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 14, 2023
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi is unlikely to attract any bids at the auction due to his decline in consistency in T20 format over the last few years. He was released by KKR ahead of the auction
Australia: The franchises might not be keen to bid for Steve Smith as the Australian star batter has failed to adapt to the attacking style of playing in T20 cricket
Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed is one of the three Bangladeshi players to be shortlisted for the auction but his recent performance struggles may diminish his chances of securing a bid
England: The franchises might refrain from bidding for David Willey due to his lack of form and performance coupled with a high base price of Rs. 2 crore at the auction
India: Umesh Yadav might not find any buyer at the auction due to his poor performance in the IPL 2023 and downwards effectiveness. He has been listed at a base price of Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews might be an experienced player in international but his inconsistent performances and injury issues in recent times is unlikely to attract any bids at the auction
South Africa: Dwaine Pretorious is likely to go unsold at the auction as franchises won’t be keen on getting him on their board due to inconsistent performances in T20 and injury concerns
West Indies: Shai Hope is unlikely to find any buyers at the IPL 2024 auction as he hasn’t proved his worth in T20 cricket. His T20Is record doesn’t seem to be good
New Zealand: Ish Sodhi is one of the 14 New Zealand players to be shortlisted for the auction but might not attract any bids at the auction as he doesn’t have a good T20I record in India
