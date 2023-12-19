IPL 2024 Auction: From Harshal Patel To Sameer Rizvi, Here Are The Most Expensive Indian Buys

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 19, 2023

Harshal Patel found a buyer in Punjab Kings after he was sold for 11.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction

Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of uncapped Indian player Sameer Rizvi for a whopping INR 8.4 crore at the mini-auction

After serving two seasons with Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 as he was bought for 7.4 crore at the auction

U-19 Indian star batter Kumar Kushagra will be part of IPL 2024 as he was bought by Delhi Capitals for IRN 7.2 crore at the mini-auction

Young Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi was sold out to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.4 crore

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 5.8 crore

Shubham Dubey got his first IPL franchise after Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 5.8 crore

Yash Dayal, who was released by Gujarat Titans, went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore

Shardul Thakur returned to Chennai Super Kings after the franchise fetched him for INR 4 crore

M Siddharth has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.4 at the mini-auction