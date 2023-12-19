IPL 2024 Auction: From Harshal Patel To Sameer Rizvi, Here Are The Most Expensive Indian Buys

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 19, 2023
Harshal Patel found a buyer in Punjab Kings after he was sold for 11.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction
Credits: Twitter
Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of uncapped Indian player Sameer Rizvi for a whopping INR 8.4 crore at the mini-auction
After serving two seasons with Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 as he was bought for 7.4 crore at the auction
Credits: Twitter
U-19 Indian star batter Kumar Kushagra will be part of IPL 2024 as he was bought by Delhi Capitals for IRN 7.2 crore at the mini-auction
Young Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi was sold out to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.4 crore
Credits: Twitter
Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 5.8 crore
Credits: Twitter
Shubham Dubey got his first IPL franchise after Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 5.8 crore
Credits: Twitter
Yash Dayal, who was released by Gujarat Titans, went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore
Credits: Twitter
Shardul Thakur returned to Chennai Super Kings after the franchise fetched him for INR 4 crore
Credits: Twitter
M Siddharth has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.4 at the mini-auction