Interesting Moments From RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match As Riyan Parag Steals The Show

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 29, 2024
Riyan Parag was at his best as he slammed an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls to help Rajasthan Royals post a solid total of 185/5 in 20 overs
Credits: Twitter/IPL
Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat when RR were reeling at 36/3 and smashed hit three balls over the fence
Creditts: Twitter
Kuldeep Yadav hilariously forced DC skipper Rishabh Pant to take a DRS for Jos Buttler's LBW and it turned out to be successful
Credits: Twitter
In the final over, Riyan Parag took DC pacer Anrich Nortje to the cleaners as he smashed for 25 runs, including 3 fours and 2 sixes
Credits: Twitter
Sandeep Sharma dove to take a brilliant catch at short third-man to dismiss David Warner
Credits: IPL Twitter
Nandre Burger made his arrival in IPL by rattling the defence of Mitchell Marsh. He also picked the wicket of Ricky Bhui
Credits: Twitter
Tristan Stubbs came to the rescue of Delhi Capitals with his unbeaten 44 off 23 balls but his effort went in vain as the visitors fell 12 runs short of achieving 186-run target
Credits: Twitter
Avesh Khan pulled off the victory for RR as he defended 17 runs in the last over of the match
Credits: Twitter
With a win over DC, Rajasthan Royals became the second home team after Chennai Super Kings to win two back to back matches
Credits: Twitter