Inside Shahid Afridi's Luxurious Karachi House, From Priceless Cricket Memorabilia To Expensive Artwork

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Shahid Afridi's residence is nothing short of a contemporary masterpiece, without exaggeration. The esteemed cricketer disclosed that his abode was constructed in 2018 and conveniently located in close proximity to the Moin Khan Cricket Academy.
Afridi takes pleasure in immersing himself in natural surroundings. When enjoying quality time with his family and children, the Afridi finds solace in his garden during the evenings.
The walls are embellished with stunning artwork, adding to the aesthetic appeal of Shahid Afridi's residence. The former cricketer proudly showcases all the medals and honors he has garnered throughout his illustrious career.
A dedicated section of Shahid Afridi's residence is reserved for indoor sports, providing a space where Afridi and his friends can indulge in their favorite activities.
A large artwork of his iconic celebartions adorns the gaming area alongside different cricket memorabilia.
Memorabilia includes a bat that was signed by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself.
He also has a jersey signed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well. In an interview, the veteran all-rounder had also called Kohli one of his favourite batsmen.
There is also a special gun in his house, in which a layer of gold is mounted. Shahid had received this gun as a gift.