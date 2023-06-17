Inside KL Rahul's Sea-Facing Rented Apartment In Mumbai Costing ₹10 Lakh

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023

KL Rahul looks to have a very comfortable couch in his home.

(Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul seems to loves his couch and has a spacious home.

(Credits: Instagram)

The view from KL Rahul's apartment can leave anyone awestruck.

(Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul strikes a stylish pose in his house.

(Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul looks to have an amazing collection of plants in his apartment.

(Credits: Instagram)

The aesthetic beauty of KL Rahul's home leaves anyone mesmerized.

(Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul also seems to have a strong inclination towards shoes as his collection shows.

(Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul.

(Credits: Instagram)