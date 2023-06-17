Inside KL Rahul's Sea-Facing Rented Apartment In Mumbai Costing ₹10 Lakh

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
KL Rahul looks to have a very comfortable couch in his home.
(Credits: Instagram)
KL Rahul seems to loves his couch and has a spacious home.
(Credits: Instagram)
The view from KL Rahul's apartment can leave anyone awestruck.
(Credits: Instagram)
KL Rahul strikes a stylish pose in his house.
(Credits: Instagram)
KL Rahul looks to have an amazing collection of plants in his apartment.
(Credits: Instagram)
The aesthetic beauty of KL Rahul's home leaves anyone mesmerized.
(Credits: Instagram)
KL Rahul also seems to have a strong inclination towards shoes as his collection shows.
(Credits: Instagram)
KL Rahul.
(Credits: Instagram)