India At Asian Games 2023 Day 4: Meet All The Medal Winners By Sport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
The quartet of Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh & Sudipti Hajela won gold in the Equestrian Dressage Team event at Asian Games 2023
The Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur clinched the gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games 2023
BCCI Women
The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar were the first to win a gold for India at Asian Games 2023
The Women's 10m air rifle team of Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal clinched silver medal at the Asian Games 2023
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh bagged the silver medal in the Men's lightweight double sculls rowing event at the Asian Games 2023
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram took the bronze medal in the Men's pair rowing event at the Asian Games 2023
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish & DU Pande with their men's eight rowing silver medal
Ramita Jindal clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 10m air rifle shooting event at Asian Games 2023
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish won the bronze medal in men's four rowing event
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh took bronze in Men's quadruple rowing event
Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the bronze medal in the Men's 10m air rifle event
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala bagged the bronze medal in Men's 25m rapid file pistol team shooting event
Sailor Neha Thakur clinched the silver medal in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 event
Sailor Eabad Ali bagged the bronze medal in the Men's Windsurfer - RS:X event at the Asian Games 2023