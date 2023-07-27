IND vs WI: Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI In Barbados; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have had tremendous success opening the innings and will do so in the 1st ODI.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya will be in action for the first time since IPL 2023.

(Credits: Twitter)

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli after a stellar Test series.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur is likely to be a critical part of India's seam-bowling attack as Mohammed Siraj flies home.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad share a joke.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Jaydev Unadkat is unlikely to play the opening ODI against the West Indies.

(Credits: Twitter)

Umran Malik warms up ahead of the first ODI.

(Credits: Twitter)

Axar Patel looks on during the training session.

(Credits: Twitter)