IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Scenes From Post-Match Celebrations As Virat Kohli Grabs Spotlight; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Virat Kohli completed a massive landmark on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. The crowd went berserk as Kohli reached a record 49th ODI ton in the 49th over, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's tally.
AB de Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli after equaling Sachin Tendulkar's tally. The pair embraced one another before the match as well and De Villiers wished Kohli happy birthday.
After Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's ODI hundreds tally, the latter took to X and wrote 'Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!'
Virat Kohli clicks a picture with the groundstaff at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
CAB President Snehashish Ganguly presents Virat Kohli with a gold-plated bat. Ganguly had already announced before the match that he will get a memento and that they have planned special celebrations for his 35th birthday.
The words on the gold-plated bat were, 'Happy Birthday Virat. You are a symbol of dedication and a living proof that age is just a number'.
The special enormous cake for Virat Kohli's 35th birthday. The cake represents the best innings and memorable moments from Kohli's career across formats.
Virat Kohli poses with the player of the match award. While Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5 wickets, Kohli eclipsed him to win the accolade.
With the 243-run victory over South Africa in Kolkata, Team India registered their 8th victory of the 2023 World Cup. They are now sure to finish the group stage at the summit.
