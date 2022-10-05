Ind vs SA, 3rd T20: Death bowling a concern as Men in Blue clinch series 2-1

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2022
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first
Umesh Yadav (L) struck early to send SA captain Temba Bavuma cheaply
Quinton de Kock scored 68 off 43 balls
Rilee Rossouw hammered an unbeaten maiden 100 off 48 balls to set up his side's 49-run win over India
Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw put on a 90-run partnership for the second wicket
David Millers' 5-ball 19 runs cameo powered SA to 227-3
Indian bowlers conceded 50 runs in the last three overs
Rohit Sharma was bowled for a duck early on
Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Virat Kohli in the squad, too departed early
Dinesh Karthik scored a quickfire 21-ball 46 to keep India in the hunt
SA bowlers bagged quick wickets to have India reeling at 108-6
SA bowled out India for 178 to win the final T20 by 49 runs
Rohit Sharma finished the home season with a 2-1 series win
