Ind vs SA, 3rd T20: Death bowling a concern as Men in Blue clinch series 2-1

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2022

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first

ANI

Umesh Yadav (L) struck early to send SA captain Temba Bavuma cheaply 

ANI

Quinton de Kock scored 68 off 43 balls

ANI

Rilee Rossouw hammered an unbeaten maiden 100 off 48 balls to set up his side's 49-run win over India

ANI

​Quinton de Kock and ​Rilee Rossouw put on a 90-run partnership for the second wicket

ANI

David Millers' 5-ball 19 runs cameo powered SA to 227-3

ANI

Indian bowlers conceded 50 runs in the last three overs

ANI

Rohit Sharma was bowled for a duck early on 

PTI

​Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Virat Kohli in the squad, too departed early

ANI

Dinesh Karthik scored a quickfire 21-ball 46 to keep India in the hunt

ANI

SA bowlers bagged quick wickets to have India reeling at 108-6

SA bowled out India for 178 to win the final T20 by 49 runs

ANI

Rohit Sharma finished the home season with a 2-1 series win

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

India's death bowling woes: What’s wrong and what's the solution
Find out More