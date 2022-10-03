Ind vs SA, 2nd T20: Suryakumar sizzles as all-round India clinch series against Proteas

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022
SA captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma-led India to bat first on a slow wicket
ANI
India captain Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul put on a 96-run opening stand
ANI
Rohit smashed 43 off 37 balls with seven fours and a six in his 400th T20 match
ANI
KL Rahul too followed it with an explosive knock (57 off 28 balls)
ANI
Suraykumar Yadav scored a quick-fire 61 in 22 balls
ANI
Suraykumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put on a 100-run partnership
ANI
Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial 28-ball 49
ANI
Dinesh Kartik’s late cameo of 7-ball 17 powered India to a massive 237-3
ANI
Arshdeep Singh struck twice in one over with wickets of SA captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw
ANI
Quinton de Kock steadied the SA innings with a n unbeaten 48-ball 69
ANI
Axar Patel dismissed the danger-looking Aiden Markram
ANI
David Miller's whirlwind 106 not out off just 47 balls keept the losing margin to 16 runs
ANI
