Ind vs SA, 2nd T20: Suryakumar sizzles as all-round India clinch series against Proteas

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022

SA captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma-led India to bat first on a slow wicket

ANI

India captain Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul put on a 96-run opening stand

ANI

Rohit smashed 43 off 37 balls with seven fours and a six in his 400th T20 match

ANI

KL Rahul too followed it with an explosive knock (57 off 28 balls)

ANI

Suraykumar Yadav scored a quick-fire 61 in 22 balls

ANI

Suraykumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put on a 100-run partnership

ANI

Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial 28-ball 49

ANI

Dinesh Kartik’s late cameo of 7-ball 17 powered India to a massive 237-3

ANI

Arshdeep Singh struck twice in one over with wickets of SA captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw

ANI

Quinton de Kock steadied the SA innings with a n unbeaten 48-ball 69

ANI

Axar Patel dismissed the danger-looking Aiden Markram

ANI

David Miller's whirlwind 106 not out off just 47 balls keept the losing margin to 16 runs

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

'King is always King': Netizens laud Virat Kohli's selfless act of allowing Dinesh Karthik to bat...
Find out More