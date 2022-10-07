Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: Super Sanju Samson fails to take Men in Blue over the line

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2022

South African opener Janneman Malan failed the most of the good start

Henrich Klassen conjured a 65-ball 74 to steady SA innings

David Miller scored 75 not out off 63 balls

South Africa were staring at a low total when Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Klassen (74 not out off 65 balls) shared a rollicking stand of 139 runs off 106 balls

India lost opener Shubhman Gill early

Captain Shikhar Dhawan too followed him immediately

At 51-4, the match looked to be as good as over for India. But Shreyas Iyer injected much-needed momentum into the chase

Sanju Samson tried to get an improbable win for India by hitting three fours and a six in the final over off Shamsi yielding 20 runs. But it was not enough for India to avoid a narrow loss

South Africa won the first ODI by 9 runs

Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson's last-ball heroics fails to take hosts home, Proteas lead series...
