Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: Super Sanju Samson fails to take Men in Blue over the line

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2022
South African opener Janneman Malan failed the most of the good start
Henrich Klassen conjured a 65-ball 74 to steady SA innings
David Miller scored 75 not out off 63 balls
South Africa were staring at a low total when Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Klassen (74 not out off 65 balls) shared a rollicking stand of 139 runs off 106 balls
India lost opener Shubhman Gill early
Captain Shikhar Dhawan too followed him immediately
At 51-4, the match looked to be as good as over for India. But Shreyas Iyer injected much-needed momentum into the chase
Sanju Samson tried to get an improbable win for India by hitting three fours and a six in the final over off Shamsi yielding 20 runs. But it was not enough for India to avoid a narrow loss
South Africa won the first ODI by 9 runs
