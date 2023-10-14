Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Amit Shah, Bhupendra Patel Among Bigwigs From Indian Politics Present At Modi Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen enjoying the India vs Pakistan clash at the Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and BJP State chief CR Patil seen here at the Modi Stadium
BCCI secretary Jay Shah having a chat with Gujarat CM during the India vs Pakistan clash
Some of the biggest names from Indian politics have been invited for the high-profile clash in Ahmedabad
An fan was also seen with a placard saying 'India Stands With Israel' at the stadium
Pakistan Cricket Board president Zaka Ashraf is also in Ahmedabad to watch the match