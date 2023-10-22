IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Bizarre Scenes Witnessed In Dharamsala As Fog Stops India's 274 Chase

By: Rohan Sen | October 22, 2023

heavy fog stopped play between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday

The umpires had to stop play twice as a thick layer of fog covered the stadium

Even the players were confused as visibility dropped drastically in the 16th over

India were 100 for 2 in 15.4 overs when play was stopped due to heavy fog

The temperature in Dharamsala also dropped down to 15 degrees Celsius after sunset

India need 274 runs to register their 5th win in succession after bowling out New Zealand for 273 in 50 overs

Daryl Mitchell smashed a career-best 130 while Rachin Ravindra made 75 in New Zealand's total

Mohammed Shami starred in his first match of this World Cup with a five-wicket haul