IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: Australia bowled out in a session, succumb to embarrassing innings defeat

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 11, 2023

India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar series

Australia's second inning lasted less than a session as the visitors were bowled out for just 91 runs

Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of the Australian collapse with the offspiner ripping through the Australian top order with figures of 5/37 runs

Ashwin was well supported by Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, as the Australians looked happless against a potent Indian bowling

On a pitch that apparently had demons, Rohit Sharma displayed a batting masterclass as he brought up his 9th ODI century

Ravindra Jadeja's all round display with the ball and bat earned him a much deserved man of the match award