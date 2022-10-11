IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Subhman Gill complete demolition job; India clinch series 2-1

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022
India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss on opted to bowl first on a damp pitch
PTI
SA opener Quinton de Kock departed early as India’s play of opening with a spinner worked
ANI
India pacer Mohd Siraj struck two quick blows to have SA reeling at 26-3. Siraj picked up figures of 2-17 and was also the Player of the Series
ANI
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed troubled the SA batsmen and claimed the wicket of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen. He bagged figures of 2-32
ANI
It was the turn of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as he foxed the SA batsmen with his guile. He finished with 4-18
ANI
India produced a fine bowling performance to clean up SA for 99
PTI
Opener Subhman Gill scored a 57-ball 49 as India inched closer to victory
ANI
Shreyas Iyer (L) and Sanju Samson took India home for a 7-wicket win as Men in Blue sealed series 2-1
PTI
India lifted the ODI trophy after a hard-fought series
PTI