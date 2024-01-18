In Pics: Team India’s Super Over Wins In T20Is Over The Years

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 18, 2024
The high-volatile India vs Pakistan match at 2007 T20 World Cup ended in tie, with Men in Blue emerged as winner through bowl out.
In 2020, India played its first Super Over against New Zealand after scores of 179 were tied in 20 overs. But, Men in Blue won the tiebreaker by chasing target of 18 runs in six balls.
India and New Zealand were involved in another Super Over thriller after the scores of 165 were tied. Team India defeated Kiwis by chasing 14-run target in an over to win the T20I tiebreaker
The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan witnessed the match going down to the wire, with two Super Overs taking place to determine the winner
The Men in Blue posted a solid total of 212/4, thanks brilliant innings by skipper Rohit Sharma (121*) and Rinku Singh (69*). The pair formed unbeaten 190-run stand to lift India from 22/4.
In response to the 213-run target, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran unleashed their firepower and scored fifties to help Afg level India's total
In the first Super Over, Afghanistan posted 16/1 on the board. However, Rohit Sharma's couple of sixes levelled the scores again
In the 2nd Super Over, India batted first and scored 11 runs in an over. Ravi Bishnoi entrusted with the task of defending the total and he did it by taking two wickets.
