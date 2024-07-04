IN PICS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets T20 World Cup-Winning Team India In Delhi

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 04, 2024

BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah presented a special Indian jersey to PM Narendra Modi, with 'NAMO 1' written behind it.

Credits: BCCI Twitter

PM Modi interact with players after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

Credits: BCCI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked a picture with the trophy and Team India during the meeting

Credits: BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli shake hands with PM Modi during the team's meeting with him. Kohli played an instrumental role in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

Narendra Modi gave a hug to Rishabh Pant, who played his first international tournament since his return to competitive cricket at T20 World Cup 2024

Credits: Rishabh Pant twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, his wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angaad clicked a picture with Narendra Modi

Credits: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal and PM Modi seemed to be engaged in a fun banter during the photo session

Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty clicked a picture with PM Narendra Modi

Credits: Suryakumar Yadav Twitter

Outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid shake hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting

Credits: Twitter

T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma was congratulated by PM Modi for leading the Men in Blue to the victory

Credits: Twitter