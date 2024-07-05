IN PICS: Pat Cummins Marks His Presence In Royal Box At Wimbledon 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 05, 2024

Australia captain Pat Cummins and his Becky Boston marked their presence in the Royal Box of Wimbledon for the match between Novak Djokovic and Jacob Fearnley

Credits: Wimbledon Twitter

Pat Ciummins wear suit as it is a tradition at the one of the prestigious Grand Slam tournaments

Credits: Sky Sports Twitter

Pat Cummins looks stylish in goggles as he watches 3rd round match between Djokovic and Fearnley at Wimbledon

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins talking to other VIP guests in Royal Box at Wimbledon 2024

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins was part of the Australia team participated ih the T20 World Cup 2024. Aussies got knocked out of the tournament after losing to India in Super 8

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins became the first player to take hat-trick twice in the history of T20 World Cup

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins will return to action for upcoming Major League cricket, starting on July 6. He wiil represent San Francisco Unicorns in 2nd edition of the tournament

Credits: Twitter