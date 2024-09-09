In Pics: Music-Fueled Party To Harvinder Singh & Preethi Pal Shining As India's Flag-Bearers At Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony

By: Suraj Alva | September 09, 2024

The Paralympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France was a glittering affair which ended in rain .

The athletes were first cheered on by the public at the Stade de France during the flag parade

French singer Santa and her band ignite the Closing Ceremony with a breathtaking rendition of Johnny Hallyday's ‘Vivre pour le Meilleur’

The Marseillaise, the French National Anthem, was played by a trumpeter with a disability, André Feydy.

Harvinder Singh along with Preethi Pal were India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony

Eight breakdancers dancers did solo or group performances, in a spirit of “demonstration” and celebration, to the sound of Cut Killer’s set.

Jean-Michel Jarre, the father of electronic music in France, introduces this unique show at the centre stage with 23 other artists, celebrating the diversity of French electronic music

