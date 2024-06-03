IN PICS: MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation With Sakshi & Ziva In Italy

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | June 03, 2024

MS Dhoni and his wife are enjoying their vacation in Italy' and exploring scenic beauty of the country

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

Dhoni and Sakshi pose for a couple picture with the tower in the background

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

The close-up picture of the couple captured their love and joy duirng their visit to Italy

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni sat on the stairs in front of a large fountain with a statue on top in Italy

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

Orange tree with ripe oranges hanging from its branches

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni looking at each other during family dinner

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni clicked for a picture during their family dinner

Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

MS Dhoni is one of the VIP guests that has been invited for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant for pre-wedding cruise party in Italy