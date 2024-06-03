IN PICS: MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation With Sakshi & Ziva In Italy

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | June 03, 2024
MS Dhoni and his wife are enjoying their vacation in Italy' and exploring scenic beauty of the country
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
Dhoni and Sakshi pose for a couple picture with the tower in the background
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
The close-up picture of the couple captured their love and joy duirng their visit to Italy
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
Sakshi Dhoni sat on the stairs in front of a large fountain with a statue on top in Italy
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
Orange tree with ripe oranges hanging from its branches
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni looking at each other during family dinner
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni clicked for a picture during their family dinner
Credits: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram
MS Dhoni is one of the VIP guests that has been invited for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant for pre-wedding cruise party in Italy