In PICS: LSG Spinner Ravi Bishnoi Unwinds Time In His Village After IPL 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 30, 2024
LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi tryinh his hands on making 'Indian Village Chula" while visiting his village after gruelling IPL season
Credits: Ravi Bishnoi Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi, dressed in casual clothes, taking walking on the field in Birami village of Jodhpur
Credits: Ravi Bishnoi Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi clicked a picture elderly woman in his village, drinking something from mettle bowl. The woman dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, including headscarf and nose bangles
Credits: Ravi Bishnoi Instagram
Some of Ravi Bishnoi's village neighbour kids or relatives sitting on an old tractor.
Credits: Ravi Bishnoi Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi clicked picture of two women engage in a traditional pottery or clay work
Credits: Ravi Bishnoi Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi had a decent season in the IPL 2024, picking 10 wickets at an average of 38.30 and an economy rate of 8.77 in 14 matches
Credits: Twitter
The 23-year-old was not picked in the India squad for the T20 World Cup as the selectors went with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as specialist spinners
Credis: Twitter
Ravi Bishnoi will likely to be picked for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6