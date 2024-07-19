In Pics: Deepak Hooda Ties Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend In Traditional Haryanvi Wedding

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 19, 2024
Deepak Hooda and his girlfiend have bee in a relationship for nine years before tying the knot with each other
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
Deepak Hooda took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "After nine years of waiting, every moment, every dream, and every conversation led us to this beautiful day."
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
Deepak Hooda calls his wife 'my little-pittle Himachali girl' as they embark on new journey of togetherness
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
Deepak Hooda and his bride take Saptapadi as a commitment and vows made by the couple during the Mangalsutra ceremony
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
Deepak Hooda and his wife pray as they began their journey as a married couple after nine long years of relationship
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
Deepak Hooda applies tika on his wife's forehead during the marriage ceremony
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram
The guests and family members show petals of flowers on the newly married couple
Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram