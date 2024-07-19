In Pics: Deepak Hooda Ties Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend In Traditional Haryanvi Wedding

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 19, 2024

Deepak Hooda and his girlfiend have bee in a relationship for nine years before tying the knot with each other

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

Deepak Hooda took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "After nine years of waiting, every moment, every dream, and every conversation led us to this beautiful day."

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

Deepak Hooda calls his wife 'my little-pittle Himachali girl' as they embark on new journey of togetherness

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

Deepak Hooda and his bride take Saptapadi as a commitment and vows made by the couple during the Mangalsutra ceremony

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

Deepak Hooda and his wife pray as they began their journey as a married couple after nine long years of relationship

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

Deepak Hooda applies tika on his wife's forehead during the marriage ceremony

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram

The guests and family members show petals of flowers on the newly married couple

Credits: Deepak Hooda Instagram