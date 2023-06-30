Imported Grass To Refurbished Floodlights, Here's How World Cup Venues Will Upgrade Facilities

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
The Wankhede Stadium which hosted the World Cup Final in 2011 is set to refurbish its floodlights, toiltes and renonnovate its corporate boxes.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is installing new LED lights and the square has been dug up to implant tow new red soil pitches.
A new outfield has been laid at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The ground will have an improve drainage system. Corporate boxes are set to be rennovated.
The Ekana stadium in Lucknow drew a lot of flak for the nature of its pitch duirng the IPL. the picth at stadium is set to be relaid.
Formerly the largest cricket stadium in the country, the Eden Gardens is set to receive several upgrades. New corporate boxes, press box, refurbished CAB office lobby, five star like conference hall and dressing room upgrades.
The Arun Jaitley stadium in delhi is set to receive brand new seating, improved toilets and upgrade to its ticketing software.