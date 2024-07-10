Important Assignments For Gautam Gambhir As Team India Head Coach

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 10, 2024
Gautam Gambhir has been officially appointed as head coach of Team India, as confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah via tweet
Credits: Twitter
Gambhir has succeeded his former India teammate, Rahul Dravid, whose stint as a head coach come to an end after guiding the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph
Credits: Twitter
Gambhir will assume his role as a head coach of Team India from Sri Lanka tour. However, there are important assignments lined-up for him
Credits: Twitter
The first major assignment for Gautam Gambhir is the three-match Test series against New Zealand startig on October 16
Credits: Twitter
The coach-captain duo of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma will be guiding Team India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in November
Credits: Twitter
The 2025 Champions Trophy is a first ICC tournament for Gautam Gambhir as a head coach. The tournament is slated to take in Pakistan
Credits: Twitter
Team India will travel to England for the five-match Test series in 2025. This is another big bilaterial assigment for Gautam Gambhir as India haven't won Test series in England since 2007
Credits: Twitter
Gautam Gambhir will be guiding the Men in Blue in 2026 T20 World Cup in India. Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions for winning the 2024 T20 WC triumph
Credits: Twitter
The 2027 World Cup is another crucial assignment for Gautam Gambhir as his stint will come to an end as a head coach. The Men in Blue will look to regain their ODI World Cup glory after 16 years.
Credits: Twitter