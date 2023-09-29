ICC World Cup 2023: One Player From Each Team Who Might Finish As Tournament's Highest Run-Getter

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
While India have several in-form players currently, Shubman Gill is likely to be the highest run-getter from the host nation, plundering 5 ODI centuries in 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
David Warner was the 2nd highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup and set the tone for Australia in all 3 recent ODIs against India. As the most in-form Aussie batter, Warner is likely to be the top run-getter for Australia in 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jonny Bairstow is arguably one of the most explosive batters and has considerable experience in Indian conditions. The right-hander is likely to top the run-scoring charts if England are to be considered.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best batter in the side and is the backbone of their line-up. While he is yet to play a game in India, Babar is a good enough player to adapt well to the conditions.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Kane Williamson might be the logical choice for New Zealand to top the run-scoring charts, Devon Conway might pip him due to the former's injury. The left-hander has also played considerable IPL cricket in India and will look to use it to significant effect.
(Credits: Twitter)
Aiden Markram was in excellent form in the ODI series against Australia, securing the Player of The series award. While the Proteas have a handful of in-form players, Markram could top them all.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka's vice-captain Kusal Mendis has been a reliable middle-order batter of late. Mendis was the second-highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2023 and will look to carry the form in the World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently struck 151 in an ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota, grabbing the headlines. With IPL experience in India also under his belt, Gurbaz could be the highest run-getter for them in this World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards finished the 2023 World Cup qualifiers and finished with 314 runs in 8 matches averaging 62.80. He will look to carry this form in the World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan amassed over 600 runs in the 2019 World Cup. In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib must stand up and has the potential to become Bangladesh's highest run-getter in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!