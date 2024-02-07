ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones Ravichandran Ashwin To Become No.1 Bowler

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 07, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top spot of ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings after his spectacular performance in the recently concluded 2nd Test against England in Vizag
Bumrah picked nine wickets across two innings in the Vizag Test, with the best bowling figures of 6/41 in the first innings
After becoming the No.1 in Test Bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah became the first player to be the World No.1 across all the formats
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is at the no.2 in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings after playing his last match in whites against India in Cape Town
Ravichandran Ashwin's stint at the top of the ICC Test Rankings came to an end after slipped to No.3 after going wicketless in the 1st innings before taking 3-wicket haul in the Vizag Test
Pat Cummins slipped to No.4 from third position in the last ICC Test Bowling Rankings after the 2-match series against West Indies last month
Josh Hazlewood remains at the fifth position in the last ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya jumped three positions from ninth to sixth in the latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings following his 8-wicket haul in the only Test against Afghanistan
