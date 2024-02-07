ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones Ravichandran Ashwin To Become No.1 Bowler

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 07, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top spot of ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings after his spectacular performance in the recently concluded 2nd Test against England in Vizag

Credits: Twitter

Bumrah picked nine wickets across two innings in the Vizag Test, with the best bowling figures of 6/41 in the first innings

Credits: Twitter

After becoming the No.1 in Test Bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah became the first player to be the World No.1 across all the formats

Credits: Twitter

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is at the no.2 in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings after playing his last match in whites against India in Cape Town

Credits: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin's stint at the top of the ICC Test Rankings came to an end after slipped to No.3 after going wicketless in the 1st innings before taking 3-wicket haul in the Vizag Test

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins slipped to No.4 from third position in the last ICC Test Bowling Rankings after the 2-match series against West Indies last month

Credits: Twitter

Josh Hazlewood remains at the fifth position in the last ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Credits: Twitter

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya jumped three positions from ninth to sixth in the latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings following his 8-wicket haul in the only Test against Afghanistan

Credits: Twitter