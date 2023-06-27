ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Complete Fixtures Of All 8 Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Two-time champions India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai. They reached the semi-finals in the last two editions.
Australia have won the 50-over World Cup trophy most times, lifting it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. Australia also lost an ODI World Cup semi-final for the first time in 2019.
Afghanistan could be one of the dark horses entering into the 2023 World Cup. However, they failed to win even a game in the 2019 edition.
South Africa are amongst the few teams who are yet to win the tournament. The Proteas have reached the semi-finals four times and are yet to play in the final.
Defending champions England won their first edition in 2019. They also became the third team to win it on their home soil.
Pakistan won their first and only 50-over World Cup in 1992. However, they haven't reached the semi-final of the tournament since 2011.
Bangladesh could be yet another dark horse, given their sub-continent smarts. They are likely to pull off a few upsets in the 2023 edition.
New Zealand finished as the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, agonisingly missing out on their first title. The Kiwis are yet another side yet to win the crown.
The ICC announced the 2023 World Cup fixtures in Mumbai on June 27th, 2023.
Former World Cup winners Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralidaran with the trophy.
