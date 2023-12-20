ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Babar Azam Dethrones Shubman Gill To Regain Top Spot

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 20, 2023
South African keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is at No.10 with 705 points under his belt. Klaasen also had a stellar 2023 World Cup, hitting 2 centuries.
Dawid Malan also had a promising ODI World Cup, smashing over 400 runs and is ranked 9th with 707 points. However, he is unlikely to play another ODI again.
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen stands at No. 8 with 717 points and had a decent World Cup. However, he has struggled in the ongoing ODI series against India.
Ireland batter Harry Tector has a promising one-day record and is one of their best batters. Tector is currently at 7th spot with 723 points.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is currently at 6 with 743 points. The right-hander smashed 550 runs in the 2023 World Cup with 2 centuries.
Australia's David Warner is currently at No.5 with 745 points. The left-hander smashed over 500 runs in the World Cup, becoming Australia's leading run-getter.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently at No.4 with 754 points. Rohit's captaincy was outstanding in the 2023 World Cup and racked 597 runs to finish as the second-highest run-scorer.
Virat Kohli holds the No.3 spot with 775 points under his belt. He was the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 765 runs and won the Player of the tournament award.
Shubman Gill had held the top spot, but has dropped down to No.2 after being rested for the series in South Africa. He currently has 810 points under his belt.
Babar Azam has climbed the top spot in the rankings. The ex-Pakistan skipper had a mediocre World Cup, managing 320 runs in 9 innings.
