How Ajinkya Rahane Reclaimed His Vice-Captaincy Role In Test Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane travelled with the Test squad to Australia in 2020-21 as Virat Kohli's deputy. He took charge after Virat Kohli's departure and scripted an unforgettable series win for Team India.
After a poor South Africa tour in 2021-22 when he averaged only 22.67 in 3 Tests, he was dropped from the team.
He returned to domestic cricket and scored 634 runs in 7 games at 57.63 for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy edition.
Ajinkya Rahane played an integral role for the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 win. He struck 326 runs in 14 games, striking at 172.48
As a result, BCCI awarded him with a recall to the Test squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.
Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Rahane gave India a respectable first-innings total after the top-order's failure, top-scoring with 89.
Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane added 109 in the first innings in the WTC final to Australia.
Ajinkya Rahane scored another 46 runs in the second innings of the WTC final before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.
Ajinkya Rahane has now been named captain of the two-Test series against the West Indies. He averages a mighty 90.71 in 9 innings against the Caribbeans with 635 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane also has an excellent captaincy record, winning 4 out of 6 Tests and is yet to lose one.
