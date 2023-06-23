How Ajinkya Rahane Reclaimed His Vice-Captaincy Role In Test Cricket

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane travelled with the Test squad to Australia in 2020-21 as Virat Kohli's deputy. He took charge after Virat Kohli's departure and scripted an unforgettable series win for Team India.

(Credits: Twitter)

After a poor South Africa tour in 2021-22 when he averaged only 22.67 in 3 Tests, he was dropped from the team.

(Credits: Twitter)

He returned to domestic cricket and scored 634 runs in 7 games at 57.63 for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy edition.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane played an integral role for the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 win. He struck 326 runs in 14 games, striking at 172.48

(Credits: Twitter)

As a result, BCCI awarded him with a recall to the Test squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

(Credits: Twitter)

Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Rahane gave India a respectable first-innings total after the top-order's failure, top-scoring with 89.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane added 109 in the first innings in the WTC final to Australia.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane scored another 46 runs in the second innings of the WTC final before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane has now been named captain of the two-Test series against the West Indies. He averages a mighty 90.71 in 9 innings against the Caribbeans with 635 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane also has an excellent captaincy record, winning 4 out of 6 Tests and is yet to lose one.

(Credits: Twitter)