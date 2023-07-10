Hollywood Star Brad Pitt Looking Sharp As He Starts Shooting For His New F1 Movie

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Brad Pitt leading the pack, with Damson Idris following as they start shooting for their new F1 movie.
(Credits: Instagram)
Brad Pitt looking sharp in his F1 outfit.
(Credits: Instagram)
Brad Pitt and British actor Damson Idris.
(Credits: Twitter)
Brad Pitt filming his F1 movie with Damson Idris.
(Credits: Twitter)
The cameramen hound Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as they work towards their task in hand.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
The filming location of the new F1 movie.
(Credits: Twitter)
Damson Idris speaks to a stakeholder during the filming of the new F1 movie.
(Credits: Twitter)
Brad Pitt with a few F1 riders.
(Credits: Twitter)