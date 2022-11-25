Heartbreaking! Gareth Bales' Wales suffer defeat via stoppage-time goals against Iran, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
The match started on a controversial note after Iran players caved in to the pressure from country’s regime and sang the national anthem after refusing against England
The match was played after pro-government fans harassed anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar, reflecting the divisions afflicting the country
Gareth Bale created history for Wales as he played in his 110th appearance for the country
AFP
In the seventh minute, Mehdi Taremi's assist helped Iran's Sardar Azmoun take a shot from outside the box but it was saved in the bottom left corner
AFP
In the 15th minute, Sardar Azmoun tried a through ball, but Ali Gholizadeh was caught offside
PTI
In the 29th minute, Kieffer Moore's header pass went to Gareth Bale where his shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner
AFP
Wales and Iran created quite a few chances but failed to convert goals as both the teams went into half-time with a scoreline of 0-0
AFP
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was ejected in the 86th minute for a high challenge on Mehdi Taremi
AFP
Rouzbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time broke Wales' resistance
AFP
Iran players celebrated after the shock win
AFP
Wales players were left heartbroken after the 0-2 defeat
AFP
Jubilant Iran fans cheered their team after the memorable win
AFP