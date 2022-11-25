Heartbreaking! Gareth Bales' Wales suffer defeat via stoppage-time goals against Iran, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

The match started on a controversial note after Iran players caved in to the pressure from country’s regime and sang the national anthem after refusing against England

Twitter

The match was played after pro-government fans harassed anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar, reflecting the divisions afflicting the country

Twitter

Gareth Bale created history for Wales as he played in his 110th appearance for the country

AFP

In the seventh minute, Mehdi Taremi's assist helped Iran's Sardar Azmoun take a shot from outside the box but it was saved in the bottom left corner

AFP

In the 15th minute, Sardar Azmoun tried a through ball, but Ali Gholizadeh was caught offside

PTI

In the 29th minute, Kieffer Moore's header pass went to Gareth Bale where his shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner

AFP

Wales and Iran created quite a few chances but failed to convert goals as both the teams went into half-time with a scoreline of 0-0

AFP

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was ejected in the 86th minute for a high challenge on Mehdi Taremi

AFP

Rouzbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time broke Wales' resistance

AFP

Iran players celebrated after the shock win

AFP

Wales players were left heartbroken after the 0-2 defeat

AFP

Jubilant Iran fans cheered their team after the memorable win

AFP