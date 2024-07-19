Hardik Pandya To Shikhar Dhawan: Successful Indian Cricketers Who Were Unlucky In Love

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 19, 2024
After months of speculations and rumours of divorce, Hardik Pandya and his estranged wife Natasa Stankovic officially announced their seperation following four years of marriage
Dinesh Karthik married his childhood friend Nikita Vijay in 2012, but ended in divorce after his wife extra martial with his ex-Tamil Nadu teammate Murali Vijay.
Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee got married in 2012. In 2021, the couple parted aways and Dhawan was granted divorce by Delhii's Family Court on the grounds of cruely in 2023
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had two failed marriages. He divorced his first wife Naureen to marry Sangeeta Bijlanii in 1996. The marriage lasted for 14 years as the couple divorced in 2010
Javagal Srinath married his first wife, Jyotsna, in 1999, but the couple separated in 2007. The former India pacer married for the second time to Madhavi in 2008.
Mohammed Shami had a troubled and unsuccessful marriage with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan after she accused him of domestic violence, which Indian pacer dismissed as false. The couple hasn't divorced yet
Vinod Kambli married Noella Lewis in 1998 but later separated from her to marry fashion model Andrea Hewitt. Kambli's second wife accused him of domestic violence
