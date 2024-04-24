Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Top 10 Milestones By 'Master Blaster'

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 24, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for being the leading run-scorer in international cricket, amassing 34,357 runs in 464 matches
Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to date to record 100 centuries in international cricket
Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to complete 10000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the feat during the match against Australia in March 2001
Sachin Tendulkar has 51 Test centuries to his name, which is a record by any player in the format.
1998 was a year to remember for Tendulkar as he recorded the most ODI runs scored in a calendar year (1894)
Sachin Tendulkar has registered 20 centuries against Australia, most by any player against an opponent in international cricket
Sachin Tendular played 185 consecutive ODI matches from April 1990 to April 1998, most by a player in international cricket
Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to register 250 50+ scores in international cricket (264)
The legendary batter has 119 half-centuries to his name in Tests, most by a player in the format
Sachin Tendulkar was the fastest player to score 10000 Test runs, achieving the feat in 195 innings
