Happy Birthday Robin Singh: One Of India's Greatest Fielders Turns 60

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Robin Singh played 1 Test and 136 ODIs for India from 1989 to 2001
Robin Singh scored 27 runs in the lone Test he played and amassed 2336 runs in ODIs with 1 hundred and 9 fifties
Robin Singh is widely regarded as one of the best fielders India has ever had in international cricket
Not many know that Robin Singh was born on Sept 14, 1963, in Trinidad and also made his international debut for India at his birthplace vs West Indies
Robin Singh turned to coaching after his player career and was the head coach of IPL team Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2013
Singh also coached the UAE national team for 3 years from 2020 to 2023
Singh has also coached teams like khulna in the Bangladesh Premier League, Uva team in the Sri Lanka Premier League among others