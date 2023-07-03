Happy Birthday, Harbhajan Singh: Top 5 Performances By The Turbanator

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
6-63 vs New Zealand, Hamilton 2009 New Zealand crushed by Harbhajan Singh's devastating bowling in Test series opener. NZ collapsed for 279 in 2nd innings, Harbhajan took 6 wickets for 63 runs in 28 overs. India won by 10 wickets.
7-133 & 8-84 vs Australia, Chennai, 2001 Harbhajan Singh's outstanding performance in Australia's 2001 tour of India stood out. He took 15 wickets across two innings, with figures of 7/133 and 8/84. India won the series-decider by 2 wickets, thanks to Harbhajan's stellar display.
5/31 vs England in Delhi, 2006 Harbhajan Singh shined as Man of the Match in India vs. England 2006 ODI. He top-scored with 37 runs and took a fifer to secure India's win. It remains his best figues in ODI cricket.
7-123 & 6-73 vs Australia, Eden Gardens 2001 In the second Test of the 2001 series against Australia, Harbhajan shone with a remarkable performance. He took seven wickets in the first innings, restricting Australia to 445. With a total of 13 wickets in the match, he further claimed six wickets in the final innings, limiting the visitors to just 212. Harbhajan played a crucial role in India's 171-run victory, leveling the series 1-1.
7-48 vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2002 India dominated the first Test against West Indies, scoring 457 runs in their first innings. They showcased exceptional bowling skills in the next two innings, limiting West Indies to 157 and 188 runs. Harbhajan's outstanding performance in the third innings included seven wickets for only 48 runs.