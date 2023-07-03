Happy Birthday, Harbhajan Singh: Top 5 Performances By The Turbanator

7-123 & 6-73 vs Australia, Eden Gardens 2001 In the second Test of the 2001 series against Australia, Harbhajan shone with a remarkable performance. He took seven wickets in the first innings, restricting Australia to 445. With a total of 13 wickets in the match, he further claimed six wickets in the final innings, limiting the visitors to just 212. Harbhajan played a crucial role in India's 171-run victory, leveling the series 1-1.