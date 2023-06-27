Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: 5 Lethal Bowling Spells By The South African Pace Legend

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
7/51 AGAINST INDIA, 2010 Dale Steyn dealt a major blow to the Indian batting lineup with his impressive performance, claiming 7 wickets and giving away only 51 runs in the 1st innings. In the following innings, he secured three additional wickets, leading South Africa to a commanding victory by an innings and a margin of six runs.
6/34 AGAINST WEST INDIES, 2014 The West Indies cricket team featured prominent players such as Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, and Jerome Taylor in that particular match. Unfortunately, Dale Steyn experienced a lackluster first innings performance, unable to make a significant impact. However, the narrative took a different turn in the second innings, where the South African fast bowler shone brightly, claiming six wickets while only giving away 34 runs.
6/39 VS PAKISTAN, 2013: Dale Steyn's lethal performance in an ODI against Pakistan saw him claim six wickets, bowling them out for 262. Despite dismissing key players, Steyn's brilliance was in vain as South Africa lost by a narrow one-run margin in 2013.
6/8 AGAINST PAKISTAN, 2013: In the second innings, Dale Steyn dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup, taking six wickets. Pakistan's team crumbled, managing to score a meager total of 49 runs. Steyn achieved an impressive five-wicket haul during this innings. As a result, South Africa emerged victorious in the match, securing a convincing 211-run win.
4/34 AGAINST AUSTRALIA, 2014: In 2014, Dale Steyn displayed his brilliance by capturing four wickets for just 34 runs against Australia. His exceptional performance played a vital role in South Africa's ability to restrict the Australian team to a total of 217. As a result of Steyn's contributions, the Proteas emerged victorious, securing a comfortable six-wicket win.
5/87, 5/67, 76 v Australia, 2008: Dale Steyn delivered an exceptional all-round performance with a crucial five-wicket haul limiting Australia to 394. Steyn's 180-run partnership with JP Duminy, who scored 166, provided an unexpected 65-run lead. Steyn continued to shine by taking four wickets, including the top six Australian batsmen, concluding with 10 wickets in the match.