Gujarat assembly polls: Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan cast their votes, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Former Indian cricketers and brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan cast their votes

The two brothers cast their votes during the second phase of Gujarat assembly polls

The Pathan brothers were present along with members of their family

Irfan smiled after casting his vote

The Pathan brothers also appealed to citizens to cast their votes

It's our right & responsibility to vote. I came to know that till now only 60% polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and vote" said Irfan Pathan

Both brothers displayed their inked fingers after casting their votes