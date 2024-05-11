GT vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 59: Top Performers From Gujarat's 35-Run Win To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 11, 2024
GT skipper Shubman Gill and his opening batting partner Sai Sudharsan unleashed their assaults on CSK bowlers from the word go
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden century of his T20 career in just 50 balls. He played a brilliant innings of 103 off 51 balls
Credits: Twitter
Sai Sudharsan completed 1000 runs in IPL and became the fastest Indian batter to do so (25 innings). He shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record of 31 innings to complete 1000 IPL runs
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill played a brilliant captain knock of 104 off 55 balls and helped the side post a solid total of 231/3 in do-or-die match
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Tushar Deshpande was the best bowler for CSK as he registered the figures of 2/33 with an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs.
Credits: Twitter
Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav triggered an early collapse in CSK batting line-up and the visitors were reeling at 10/3
Credits: Twitter
Daryll Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (58) revived CSK innings with 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma picked crucial wickets at regular intervals and reduced CSK from 135/5 to 169/8
Credits: Twitter
MS Dhoni treated the Ahmedabad crowd with 3 sixes and a four while playing an unbeaten innings of 26 off 11 balls before GT circumscribed CSK to 196/8
Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter