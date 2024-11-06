Inside Photos Of KKR Star Rinku Singh's New Bungalow Worth ₹3.5 Crore

By: Suraj Alva | November 06, 2024
Rinku Singh has bought a bungalow in his hometown Aligarh after being retained by KKR for a whopping amount of ₹13 crores
Image: Rinku Singh/Instagram
A picture of Rinku getting the keys to his new home alongside his family is doing rounds on social media.
Image: X
Rinku's new home Kothi No. 38 is located at the Golden Estate in the Ozone City and is a spacious 500-square-yard house.
Image: Rinku Singh/ Instagram
The wall next to bedroom has picture of him winning IPL, having T20 World CUp trophy in hand and many more memories
Image: Rinku SIngh/Instagram
The wall of the living room consists of IPL Man of the match trophies as well a signed bat
Image: Sheeluofficial/Instagram
Rinku joined the Knight Riders back in 2018 at a base price of ₹50 lakh and has been with them since then.
Image: Rinku SIngh/Instagram
Rinku made his India debut on the tour of Ireland but missed out on a spot in the Indian squad for the Men's T20 World Cup
Image: Rinku Singh/Instagram