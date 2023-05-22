From Virat Kohli to Cameron Green: IPL 2023 registers most number of centuries in a single season

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Harry Brook was the first centurion of IPL 2023 when he reached the three-figure mark against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

(Credits: Twitter)

Venkatesh Iyer scored his maiden IPL hundred against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden IPL ton against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli's first century of IPL 2023 came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli clobbered his second ton of the season against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Heinrich Klaasen's first IPL hundred came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(Credits: Twitter)

Prabhsimran Singh smashed his maiden IPL ton against the Delhi Capitals.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill smashed his second ton of IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav brought up his first IPL ton against the Gujarat Titans.

(Credits: Twitter)

Cameron Green slammed his first IPL hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. His 46-ball hundred was also the fastest of the season.

(Credits: Twitter)