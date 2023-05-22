From Virat Kohli to Cameron Green: IPL 2023 registers most number of centuries in a single season

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Harry Brook was the first centurion of IPL 2023 when he reached the three-figure mark against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Venkatesh Iyer scored his maiden IPL hundred against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden IPL ton against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Virat Kohli's first century of IPL 2023 came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.
Virat Kohli clobbered his second ton of the season against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Heinrich Klaasen's first IPL hundred came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Prabhsimran Singh smashed his maiden IPL ton against the Delhi Capitals.
Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill smashed his second ton of IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Suryakumar Yadav brought up his first IPL ton against the Gujarat Titans.
Cameron Green slammed his first IPL hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. His 46-ball hundred was also the fastest of the season.
