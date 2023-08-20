From UAE To The Netherlands: Instances When Associate Teams Beat Full-Member Nations In T20Is

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023

Netherlands caused a massive upset in the 2009 ICC World T20, beating England by 4 wickets.

(Credits: Twitter)

Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 1 wicket to level the 2-match series back in July 2012.

(Credits: Twitter)

The 2014 T20 World Cup game saw the Netherlands score a modest 133, but England crashed to 88 in reply to lose by 45 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh by 2 wickets in the first round game of the 2014 T20 World Cup.

(Credits: AP)

Defending a paltry 123, Afghanistan beat the West Indies by 6 runs in their 2016 T20 World Cup game. While Afghanistan has a Test status now, it was an associate nation then.

(Credits: Twitter)

Scotland beat Bangladesh in the first round match of the 2021 T20 World Cup by 6 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Namibia crushed Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the first-round game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

Scotland defeated the West Indies by 42 runs in the first round game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

The Netherlands stunned the cricketing fraternity when they beat South Africa by 13 runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

UAE became the first associate nation to beat New Zealand in any format, doing so during their T20I series in 2023.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

Asia Cup 2023: Complete List Of Venues For Six-Nation Tournament
Find out More