From UAE To The Netherlands: Instances When Associate Teams Beat Full-Member Nations In T20Is

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Netherlands caused a massive upset in the 2009 ICC World T20, beating England by 4 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 1 wicket to level the 2-match series back in July 2012.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 2014 T20 World Cup game saw the Netherlands score a modest 133, but England crashed to 88 in reply to lose by 45 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh by 2 wickets in the first round game of the 2014 T20 World Cup.
(Credits: AP)
Defending a paltry 123, Afghanistan beat the West Indies by 6 runs in their 2016 T20 World Cup game. While Afghanistan has a Test status now, it was an associate nation then.
(Credits: Twitter)
Scotland beat Bangladesh in the first round match of the 2021 T20 World Cup by 6 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Namibia crushed Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the first-round game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Scotland defeated the West Indies by 42 runs in the first round game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Netherlands stunned the cricketing fraternity when they beat South Africa by 13 runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
UAE became the first associate nation to beat New Zealand in any format, doing so during their T20I series in 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!