From Timing Out Batsman To Breaking The Stumps: Infamous Controversies Of Shakib al Hasan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan appealed against Angelo Mathews in the 2023 World Cup game as the latter had only signaled for another helmet. Netizens slammed the veteran for appealing since it was an incorrect call.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan explained his actions after the match and said at the post-match presentation, "The umpire asked me if I was serious. It's in the laws; I don't know if it's right or wrong. I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that (the time out) helped, I won't deny that!"
During an ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2010, Shakib al Hasan had threatened to hit a fan with a bat for moving in front of the sightscreen. The referee gave him a warning, but no action was taken.
(Credits: Twitter)
During a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) fixture in 2021, Shakib al Hasan expressed outrage by kicking the stumps as the umpire turned down his LBW appeal. He also later flung the stumps in anger.
(Credits: Twitter)
During a promotional event in 2023, Shakib al Hasan was surrounded with massive security. As a fan tried to take the cap from him, the 35-year-old lost his cool and hit him with a cap.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan was banned by ICC in October 2019 for 2 years for failing to report a corrupt approach from a bookie. A few days before that, Bangladesh players went on a strike, seeking improvement in facilities.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan got into trouble during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) fixture in 2015 for openly abusing umpire Tanvier Ahmed. Shakib later received a one-match suspension and was slapped with a fine of BDT 20,000 (USD 256 approx).
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!