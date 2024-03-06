From Sachin Tendulkar To R Ashwin: List Of Indian Cricketers To Play 100 Test Matches

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 06, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the 14th player to represent Team India in 100th Test when Rohit Sharma & co take on England in fifth Test in Dharamshala
Former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian player to play 100th Test during the first Test against Pakistan in 1984
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar became the second Indian player to play 100th Test when the team took on New Zealand in the 2nd Test in November 1988
Exactly a year after Dilip Vengasarkar, 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev joined the elite list during the second Test against Pakistan in November 1989
13 years later, legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the fourth Indian player who received 100 Test caps during the 4th Test against England in September 2002
Former spin bowling legend achieved the milestone of 100 Test matches during the 3rd Test between India and England in December 2005
'Mr. Wall' Rahul Dravid was the sixth player to receive 100th Test cap for Team India during the third Test against England in March 2006
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly achieved the feat of 100th Test during the first Test against Australia in December 2007
VVS Laxman became the 8th Indian cricketer to represent Team India in his 100th Test during the 4th Test against Australia in November 2008
Virender Sehwag joined the list of Indian cricketers to have 100th Test match during the 2nd Test against England in November 2012
Harbhajan Singh led his Team India out in his 100th Test during the 1st test against Australia in November 2013
Ishant Sharma joined the elite of 100th Test match for Team India during the 3rd Test against England in February 2021
Batting legend Virat Kohli donned the 100th Test cap for Team India during the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in March 2022
Pujara was the last Indian cricketer to have represented Team India in 100 Test matches during the 2nd Test against Australia in February 2023
