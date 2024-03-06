From Sachin Tendulkar To R Ashwin: List Of Indian Cricketers To Play 100 Test Matches

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 06, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the 14th player to represent Team India in 100th Test when Rohit Sharma & co take on England in fifth Test in Dharamshala

Credits: Twitter

Former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian player to play 100th Test during the first Test against Pakistan in 1984

Credits: Twitter

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar became the second Indian player to play 100th Test when the team took on New Zealand in the 2nd Test in November 1988

Credits: Twitter

Exactly a year after Dilip Vengasarkar, 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev joined the elite list during the second Test against Pakistan in November 1989

Credits: Twitter

13 years later, legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the fourth Indian player who received 100 Test caps during the 4th Test against England in September 2002

Credits: Twitter

Former spin bowling legend achieved the milestone of 100 Test matches during the 3rd Test between India and England in December 2005

Credits: Twitter

'Mr. Wall' Rahul Dravid was the sixth player to receive 100th Test cap for Team India during the third Test against England in March 2006

Credits: Twitter

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly achieved the feat of 100th Test during the first Test against Australia in December 2007

Credits: Twitter

VVS Laxman became the 8th Indian cricketer to represent Team India in his 100th Test during the 4th Test against Australia in November 2008

Credits: Twitter

Virender Sehwag joined the list of Indian cricketers to have 100th Test match during the 2nd Test against England in November 2012

Credits: Twitter

Harbhajan Singh led his Team India out in his 100th Test during the 1st test against Australia in November 2013

Credits: Twitter

Ishant Sharma joined the elite of 100th Test match for Team India during the 3rd Test against England in February 2021

Credits: Twitter

Batting legend Virat Kohli donned the 100th Test cap for Team India during the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in March 2022

Credits: Twitter

Pujara was the last Indian cricketer to have represented Team India in 100 Test matches during the 2nd Test against Australia in February 2023

Credits: Twitter