From Sachin Tendulkar To Harbhajan Singh: Cricketing Fraternity Pour In Birthday Wishes For Sourav Ganguly

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Wishing my first Indian captain a very happy birthday: Irfan Pathan
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy birthday to the one and only @SGanguly99: Suresh Raina
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Birthday greetings to the one and only @SGanguly99: Sourav Ganguly
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Wishing you very happy birthday, Dada: Kuldeep Yadav
(Credits: Twitter)
Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That’s how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend: Sachin Tendulkar
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Tiger , prince of kolkotta , Captain Happy Birthday Dada .. Light it, love it, live it .. lots of love: Harbhajan Singh
(Credits: Twitter)
When you’re planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked. Happy Birthday: Yuvraj Singh
Many happy returns of the day to a legendary cricketer and a remarkable leader, @SGanguly99: Dinesh Karthik
(Credits: Twitter)
Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era: Wasim Jaffer
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!