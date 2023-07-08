From Sachin Tendulkar To Harbhajan Singh: Cricketing Fraternity Pour In Birthday Wishes For Sourav Ganguly

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Wishing my first Indian captain a very happy birthday: Irfan Pathan

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy birthday to the one and only @SGanguly99: Suresh Raina

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Birthday greetings to the one and only @SGanguly99: Sourav Ganguly

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Wishing you very happy birthday, Dada: Kuldeep Yadav

(Credits: Twitter)

Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That’s how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend: Sachin Tendulkar

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Tiger , prince of kolkotta , Captain Happy Birthday Dada .. Light it, love it, live it .. lots of love: Harbhajan Singh

(Credits: Twitter)

When you’re planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked. Happy Birthday: Yuvraj Singh

Many happy returns of the day to a legendary cricketer and a remarkable leader, @SGanguly99: Dinesh Karthik

(Credits: Twitter)

Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era: Wasim Jaffer

(Credits: Twitter)

