From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement

By: Amertha Rangankar | September 22, 2025
Ben Stokes (England) Ben Stokes had retired from One Day Internationals (ODIs) in July 2022, citing workload management and the physical toll of playing all three formats. However, ahead of the 2023 World Cup, England brought him back into the ODI squad.
Image: Ben Stokes/Instagram
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) Quinton de Kock had stepped away from ODIs after South Africa’s exit in the 2023 World Cup and will now feature again in the format.
Image: Quinton de Kock/Instagram
Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Retired in late 2023 from international cricket, he came back early in 2024 and featured in multiple T20Is, including being part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
Image: Tanuj/X
Moeen Ali (England) Moeen retired from Test cricket in 2021, only to rejoin the England Test squad for the Ashes in 2023 due to injuries in the side. His versatility and experience have been key in high‑pressure matches.
Image: Moeen Ali/Instagram
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) Known for multiple retirements and equally many comebacks, Afridi’s stop‑start international presence made him one of cricket’s most unpredictable stars.
Image: ICC/X
Imran Khan (Pakistan) Retired in 1987, he was coaxed out of retirement in 1988 by the government to lead the national side. Under his captaincy, Pakistan claimed their first-ever World Cup win in 1992.
Image: X
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) Tamim’s retirement in July 2023 lasted only one day, prompted by intervention from the country’s Prime Minister, who recognized how much his presence meant to the national side. It remains one of the quickest retire‑and‑return stories in cricket.
Image: Tamim Iqbal/Instagram
Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) After retiring from all international cricket in 2020 due to disagreements with management, Amir made his comeback in March 2024, just in time to contribute ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Image: X
Carl Hooper (West Indies) Stepping away in 1999, Hooper came back in 2001 and was immediately made captain. He played both Tests and ODIs until 2003, bringing calm leadership during a turbulent period for West Indies cricket.
Image: ICC/X
Javed Miandad (Pakistan) After retiring in 1993, Miandad returned in 1996 for the World Cup. At nearly 39, he still provided experience, stability, and guidance to the side.
Image: ICC/X