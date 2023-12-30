From Phil Salt To Rinku Singh: FPJ Picks The Best T20I Team Of 2023

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 30, 2023
England opener Phil Salt had a stellar T20I in 2023, headlined by the five-match series in the West Indies. Salt mustered 394 runs in 8 T20Is and hammered 2 successive tons in the Caribbean.
(Credits: Twitter)
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut in 2023 and has scored 430 runs in 1 matches, striking at 159.26. Jaiswal also hammered a century during the Asian Games 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Harry Brook might have had a forgettable IPL 2023, but had a promising year in T20Is. He maintained a strike rate of 162.26 in 9 T20Is alongside 172 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter and understandably walks into any side. He hammered 733 runs in 18 T20Is in 2023 at 48.87 with 2 tons and 5 half-centuries. He will also be the captain of the side.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell didn't play a lot of T20I cricket in 2023, but had an impact in his brief appearances. He only starred in 2 matches, but made a century in one of those.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran is the keeper of the side and enjoyed a productive outing in T20Is in 2023. The left-hander hammered 384 runs in 13 T20Is, maintaining a strike rate of 162.71.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Rinku Singh has emerged as a bona fie finisher for India and has taken the international stage by fire. The left-hander has mustered 262 runs in 12 matches while keeping a strike rate of 180.69.
(Image Credits: Twiter)
Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler during India's T20I series victory over Australia at home. The leggie has snared 18 wickets in 11 matches at 17.61 alongside an economy rate of 7.20.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had a promising year in T20Is in 2023. He starred in 21 matches, taking 26 wickets at 24.46.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Australia's left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff had a promising year and was their best bowler during the T20I series defeat in India. He picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches in 2023 at 27.64.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf had an off-colour 2023 World Cup, but had a productive year in T20Is. In 5 T20Is in 2023, Rauf picked up 11 scalps at 13.64 apiece.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
