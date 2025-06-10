From Nicholas Pooran To Mark Boucher: Check Players Who Left Cricket Way Too Early

By: Suraj Alva | June 10, 2025
West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran shocked everyone by announcing his retirement international cricket just at the age of 29 .
Image: X
A freak eye injury brough about the end of Mark Boucher's promising career. A bail flew up at an awkward angle and struck Boucher in the left eye. The SOuth African was just 35
Image: X
Like Boucher, Craig Kieswetter also suffered an eye injury and retired at the age of 27. Kieswetter suffered injury while batting for county side Somerset
Image: ICC/X
Tatenda Taibu first announced his first retirement from the game at 22 but came back to play again at the age of 24. He then retired at 29 to serve church
Image: X
James Taylor was 34 years old when he retired from cricket due to serious heart condition
Image: X
Henry Olanga was 26 years old when he retired from cricket. The pacer received death threats due to his involvement in politics
Image: X