From Morkel brothers to Pandya brothers: Siblings who have played in IPL

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Michael Hussey has played for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. His younger brother David has featured for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings.
Shaun Marsh started and ended his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab, while Mitchell Marsh plied his trade for Deccan Chargers, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals
Irfan Pathan donned the jerseys of Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings. Yusuf, meanwhile, played for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and SunRisers Hyderabad.
Hardik Pandya has featured for the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. His elder brother Krunal has played for the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first twin brothers to play in IPL. The former was part of Mumbai Indians in 2021 and moved to the SunRisers Hyderabad. Duan joined the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.
Tom Curran has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals. His younger brother, Sam, has featured for Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.
Albie Morkel played for the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rising Pune Supergiants. Morne, meanwhile, an express pace bowler plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
