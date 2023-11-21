From Marriage To Retirement: Astrologer's 2016 Prediction About Virat Kohli's Personal Life & Career Goes Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
According to the horoscope leaked on X, Virat Kohli will reach his career highs in 2016 and 2017. 2016 was sensational for Kohli as he became the captain across formats. He also smashed the most international runs in 2017 with 2818 in 46 games.
(Credits: Twitter)
The horoscope indicated that Virat Kohli will tie the knot in late 2017 or early 2018. Accordingly, Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017.
Another glaring point from the horoscope is that Kohli will have a child between February 2018 and September 2020. The prediction was slightly off the radar as the couple had their first baby in January 2021.
The horoscope further underlined that Virat Kohli will have a tough phase between September 2020 and September 2021. Accordingly, Kohli struggled to score a century between November 2019 - September 2022 and kept nicking the ball outside off-stump.
The viral horoscope predicted for Virat Kohli to bounce back strongly and sustain it between September 2021-2025. However, Kohli overcame his lean form in September 2022, which has culminated in him mustering 765 runs in the 2023 World Cup.
The horoscope has went on to indicate that the couple will have an opportunity for another child between 2021-2024.
Nevertheless, Virat Kohli is set to undergo another lean patch between August 2025 and February 2027 as per the horoscope. Kohli, who turned 35, during the 2023 World Cup, will have turned 37 then.
Lastly, the horoscope has earmarked Kohli to return to form in the early stages of 2027 before retiring in 2028. Hence, fans have speculated that Kohli will win his 2nd World Cup as a player in 2027.
