From Leeds To Birmingham, Here's England's Highest Chases In Test Cricket

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Target 305, New Zealand v England, Christchurch, 1997: England's captain, Mike Atherton, played a crucial role in both innings. He carried his bat for 94 runs in the first innings, helping England reach a total of 228. New Zealand, with a 118-run lead, added 186 runs in their second innings. Atherton's outstanding performance continued as he scored a century (118) in the second innings leading England to victory
Target 315, England v Australia, Leeds, 2001: England, trailing 3-0 in the Ashes series, staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth Test. Australia set a lead of 138 runs and declared on 176/4. Mark Butcher, with a modest batting average, played a phenomenal innings, scoring an unbeaten 173 runs. His heroic performance, consisting of 23 boundaries and a six, led England to an unexpected victory over their arch-rivals.
Target 332, Australia v England, Melbourne, 1928: The third Test of the Bodyline series featured a high-scoring affair. Australia's Ryder, Kippax, Woodfull, and Bradman scored centuries, while Hammond hit a double century for England. England's top-order, led by Sutcliffe and Hobbs, chased the target steadily.
Target 359, England v Australia, Leeds, 2019: England struggled in their first innings, scoring a meager 67 runs, with Joe Denly as the only player reaching double figures. Australia took a commanding 358-run lead with Labuschagne (80) leading them to 246. However, Denly and Root's partnership of 126 turned the tide. Ben Stokes played an extraordinary innings (135*), guiding England towards victory.
Target 378, England v India, Birmingham, 2022: India took a 132-run lead with centuries from Pant and Jadeja. Bairstow's century helped England to 284. India set a target of 378. England stumbled at 109/3 but Root and Bairstow's unbeaten partnership of 269* led them to a remarkable seven-wicket win. A historic chase.