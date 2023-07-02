From Leeds To Birmingham, Here's England's Highest Chases In Test Cricket

Target 305, New Zealand v England, Christchurch, 1997: England's captain, Mike Atherton, played a crucial role in both innings. He carried his bat for 94 runs in the first innings, helping England reach a total of 228. New Zealand, with a 118-run lead, added 186 runs in their second innings. Atherton's outstanding performance continued as he scored a century (118) in the second innings leading England to victory